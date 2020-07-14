x
crime

Man in wheelchair critically injured in shooting, police say

Officials do not have any information on a possible suspect.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Stock photo

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man sitting in a wheelchair was shot multiple times in West Fort Worth Monday night, according to police. 

Officials say the victim heard multiple gunshots around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Elizabeth Lane and Broadmoor Drive before he noticed he himself had been shot. 

The man was taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, where police say he is in critical condition.

Officials do not have any information on a possible suspect. The investigation is ongoing.  

