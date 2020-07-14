Man in wheelchair critically injured in shooting, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man sitting in a wheelchair was shot multiple times in West Fort Worth Monday night, according to police.
Officials say the victim heard multiple gunshots around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Elizabeth Lane and Broadmoor Drive before he noticed he himself had been shot.
The man was taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, where police say he is in critical condition.
Officials do not have any information on a possible suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
More on WFAA:
- Voter guide: What you need to know before heading to the polls for Texas' primary runoffs
- Supreme Court clears way for execution of federal prisoner
- Parker County Judge fails to follow through on promise to shut rodeo down over COVID-19 safety as hundreds pack tight for weekend shows
- Election Day: What to expect voting during a pandemic