TEXAS CITY, Texas - A man police say claimed to have killed his three children and shot his wife is in custody.

Police said the man called 911 to turn himself in Thursday night. He was arrested near the Panera Bread on El Dorado Boulevard near the Gulf Freeway.

Three children, including an infant, were found dead Thursday evening inside a Texas City apartment.

Police responded to a welfare check around 6:15 p.m. Thursday at the Pointe Ann Apartments at 1225 10th Street North in Texas City. They found three children dead and a woman with a gunshot wound to her head.

Police believe the children are 5 years old, 2 years old and an infant.

The woman was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston where she is being treated for her wounds.

Police identified Junaid Hashim Mehmood, 27, as a person of interest in this case. He is described as a black male, 6 feet tall and 220 pounds. He is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Texas City Police Department at (409) 643-5720.

