Man in critical condition after ski-masked shooter fired into car with infant, Fort Worth police say

A man in his 20s is in critical condition at a local hospital after he was shot multiple times Saturday night at a Fort Worth car wash, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:25 p.m. at a self-service car wash at 1709 McClellan Court.

The man was sitting in a parked SUV with a woman and infant in a bay at the car wash at the time of the shooting, police said. A tall man wearing a ski mask and armed with a gun approached the car.

He then fired multiple rounds into the passenger side window, according to police.

The people in the SUV tried to drive away from him, but crashed into a silver sedan several blocks from the car wash at the intersection of Meadowbrook Drive and Sandy Lane, police said. The woman and infant were not injured in either incident.

The driver of the silver sedan was not seriously hurt and was released at the scene by medical personnel, according to police.