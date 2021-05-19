Man in critical condition after shooting in The Colony, police say

Police are asking for anyone with information to call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-8477 or can email Sgt. Baker at bbaker@thecolonytx.gov.

THE COLONY, Texas — A man is in critical condition after he was shot early Monday morning, The Colony police said.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 2800 block of Painted Lake Circle.

Police said they received numerous calls about the incident. When officers arrived, they found the man had been shot multiple times. He was lying unresponsive in the street.

First responders took him to a local hospital for treatment, where he remains in critical condition.

Police said investigators are now searching for his missing black 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

Investigators believe the truck left of the area of the shooting shortly after it took place. The truck has custom black wheels, a pink AutoNation license plate placard and paper tags. It is pictured below.

Police also said the truck was freshly damaged on much of the passenger side of the vehicle.