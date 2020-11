The man was shot in the upper part of his body by an unknown suspect, according to police.

A man is in critical condition after he was shot early Sunday morning, Fort Worth police said.

The shooting happened around 4:20 a.m. at the Primavera Apartments at 2201 E. Berry St., police said.

The man was shot in the upper part of his body by an unknown suspect, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.