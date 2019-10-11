A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head in Fort Worth shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, police officials said.

Two other victims were also taken to a local hospital following the shooting, according to officials.

Police said a "disoriented" woman was also found near the man who was shot near the intersection of 9th Street and Houston.

A separate man with an unspecified head injury was found on the 3100 block of North Main Street, after police responded to a shooting call there around the same time, officials said.

Officials did not know the woman or second man's conditions as of 7:15 a.m.

No suspect was in custody as of 7:15 a.m. either, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, according to officials.

