This story has been updated throughout

A man was hit by a DART train after hiding on tracks while fleeing from officers, DART police say.

The investigation began when DART police received a report of an active shooter at about 6:10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Lancaster Road and Ledbetter Drive.

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect fled on foot and attempted to hide on nearby train tracks, DART police say.

"Reports are that the suspect laid down on the tracks and the train made contact with him," said Gordan Shattles, a spokesman with DART.

Dallas Fire-Rescue used inflatable bags to lift the train and pull the suspect out. He was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

An investigation into the incident is underway, both Dallas and DART police report.

DART posted an alert that all Blue Line trains near the Ledbetter Station were delayed as police investigate at the scene. For more details click here.

Editor's note: Dallas police reported earlier that a "victim was shot under unknown circumstances." They later reported no one was shot.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More local WFAA coverage: