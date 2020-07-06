Man held woman at gunpoint, demanded she get in minivan, Dallas police allege

The incident happened around 8:25 a.m. Sunday while the woman was walking on the 200 block of South Zang Boulevard.

A 52-year-old woman was held at gunpoint and told to get in a man's car while she was walking along South Zang Boulevard on Sunday morning, Dallas police say.

The incident happened around 8:25 a.m. while the woman was walking in the 200 block of South Zang Boulevard, according to police.

An unknown man pulled alongside her and demanded she get in his minivan. The man, described as being around 30 years old with black hair, was wearing a red bandana covering his mouth and nose. He was driving an older green minivan at the time, according to police.

When the woman did not move, he pointed a pistol at her and demanded she get in a second time, according to police.

She then turned away and ran from him, police said.