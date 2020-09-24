Man grazed by bullet in back after shooter fires into house, Dallas police say

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday near the 100 block of North Masters Drive.

A 22-year-old man was injured Tuesday night after a shooter fired into his home, Dallas police said.

Larry Kennedy, 35, is accused of firing multiple shots through a window. One of the bullets grazed the 22-year-old man on the back, according to police. That person was taken to the hospital.

Officials did not provide an update on the condition of the 22-year-old.