He was taken to a local hospital, but police did not know his condition.

A man was found stabbed in the middle of an intersection in Fort Worth overnight Thursday, police said.

He was inside his vehicle around 2:15 a.m. when officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Dillard Street and Anderson Street. He had been stabbed in his abdomen, according to police.

He was taken to a local hospital, but police did not know his condition.

Investigators currently don't have a motive or suspect in the case.