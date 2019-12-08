DALLAS — Update 12:50 p.m. Wednesday: This story has been updated throughout.

A man who was arrested Monday night for sleeping in public is connected to a fatal stabbing, police say.

Around 11:00 p.m., Dallas police arrested a 39-year-old man for sleeping in a public place. Officers identified him as Eduardo Ramirez-Rivera and say he matched the description of a suspect seen leaving the scene of a Sunday night stabbing.

Around 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Ramirez-Rivera and Francisco Gonzalez were drinking beer together in a parking lot near the 9400 block of Large Drive before getting into an argument, according to an arrest affidavit.

Witnesses told police the two men walked to a dumpster at Torteria Guerrero and got into a fight. That’s when Ramirez-Rivera stabbed Gonzalez multiple times, according to investigators.

Police say Gonzalez collapsed in the parking lot near the dumpster. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to officials, surveillance video from a nearby store captured Ramirez-Rivera running away from the scene with blood on his shirt.

Detectives say about 20 minutes prior to the stabbing, Ramirez-Rivera was also seen on surveillance video buying beer from a nearby store. This video showed Ramirez-Rivera's face, which detectives used during their investigation.

Around 3:00 p.m. Monday, police officers told detectives Ramirez-Rivera was seen at a gas station earlier that day, and had a “fresh injury” to his face.

Later that night, police found Ramirez-Rivera sleeping near the City of Dallas Library, according to the arrest affidavit.

Officers say the Ramirez-Rivera matched the description of the suspect in the surveillance video and had a cut near his right eye.

Police arrested Ramirez-Rivera for sleeping in public and took him to be interviewed by homicide detectives.

During an interview with homicide detectives, officials say Ramirez-Rivera waived his Miranda Rights and admitted to getting into a fight and stabbing Gonzalez.

Police say Ramirez-Rivera also had a knife on his during the arrest, which appeared to have dry blood on it.

The suspect claimed the other man had a baseball bat with him during the altercation and that he stabbed Gonzalez in self-defense.

Dallas County officials booked the suspect into jail under the name of Oscar Hernandez. Officials say they are not able to identify the suspect’s real name because he was not born in the United States.

The suspect is being held in the Dallas County Jail on an immigration hold in leu of a $200,000 bail.

He also will face charges for sleeping in public and murder, police say.

