A 36-year-old man was found shot to death Friday night inside a wrecked car in southeast Dallas, police said.

Officers responded about 10 p.m. to a shooting call in the 200 block of Creek Cove Drive. When they arrived, they found the victim, Calvin Graves, with multiple gunshot wounds inside a blue sedan that had crashed into a parked vehicle, police said.

Graves was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses told police that an SUV was seen driving away from the scene after the shooting, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Dallas police homicide investigators at 214-671-3701.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment in the case. Tips can be submitted at 214-373-8477.

