Man found shot dead inside vehicle across from Fort Worth middle school, police say

Officials did not release any information about possible suspects at this time.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was found dead after he had been shot multiple times across from a Fort Worth middle school overnight, police said.

Officers at the scene explained they responded shortly after midnight to the 3200 block of Pecos Street, When they arrived, they found the man slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

The car was found in front of Forest Oak Middle School.

The victim died from his injuries, according to police.