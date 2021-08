Officers say he was sitting in the driver's seat.

DALLAS — A man was found shot dead in a car Monday night in Dallas, police said.

Officers responded around 11:15 p.m. to a shooting call on the 3400 block of Hammerly Drive.

When they arrived, they found the man sitting in the driver's seat. He had been shot multiple times, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and detectives are now investigating his killing.