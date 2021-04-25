Man found shot dead in car in Dallas, police say

First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

DALLAS — A man was found shot dead inside a car early Sunday in Dallas, police said.

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to a shooting call on the 3400 block of Webb Chapel Extension after people there heard gunshots coming from a parking lot.

Witnesses told police they saw two men running from the scene afterwards. When officers arrived, they found the victim in the driver seat of a car in the parking lot, according to officials. He had been shot multiple times.

First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting and are searching for suspects.

Officials are asking anyone with any information to contact Det. Jacob White at 214-283-4825 or jacob.white@dallascityhall.com in reference to case No. 071303-2021.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call 214-373-8477 at any time.