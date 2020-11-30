Man found shot and killed inside pickup in south Fort Worth, police say

According to officers, there is no known suspect or motive at this time.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was shot and killed inside a pickup truck Sunday night near the Highland Hills neighborhood in south Fort Worth, police said.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Savage Drive around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found a young man in the pickup with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials estimated he was around 30 years old but have not yet publicly identified him.

Residents of the Highland Hills neighborhood call Fort Worth Police after hearing gunfire near their home. PD arrive and find a deceased man in a pickup. pic.twitter.com/GLon7di0sh — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) November 30, 2020

People in the neighborhood called police after they heard gunfire near their home.

The pickup had slowly rolled in to the side of a house in the area, police said, but did not cause any major damage to the structure.