A slain woman and a man were found "suffering from obvious trauma" inside a bedroom in a Cedar Hill home, police said.

Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. Thursday after someone called 911 from a home in the 1400 block of Atkins Street.

When officers arrived at the house, a juvenile directed them to an upstairs bedroom, police said.

Officers forced their way into the locked room and found the body 37-year-old Yvonne Perkins and an injured man.

The man, 44-year-old Curtis Bullock, was taken to the hospital, where he remained Friday.

Officials said both Perkins and Bullock appeared to have "obvious trauma."

Bullock faces a murder charge in Perkins' death, police said.

Investigators are working to determine a motive, and officials say there is not a history of disturbance calls at the house.

More on WFAA: