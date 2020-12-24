Man found in car died of 'homicidal violence,' police officials say

Police say they are searching for a suspect after a 65-year-old man was found dead in a car on Wednesday.

Dallas officials say a 65-year-old man found dead in a car was the victim of homicidal violence.

Officers responded to a welfare check at 2300 Leath Street on Wednesday around 12:20 p.m.

They found Timothy Paul Allen unresponsive in the driver's seat of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner determined he had died of homicidal violence, police officials said.

Police are searching for a suspect in the incident, and say the motive is unknown.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 for information that leads to arrest and indictment in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective Christopher Anderson at 214-671-3616 or c.anderson@dallascityhall.com, or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).