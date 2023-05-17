Man found guilty of hitting, killing Dallas police officer in drunk driving incident

The defendant was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — A jury has convicted a man of killing a Dallas police officer while driving drunk and sentenced him to 30 years in prison.

The defendant, Phillip Mabry, was found guilty of intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer, committed in February 2021 in Dallas County, when he hit 27-year-old Officer Mitchell Penton with his vehicle.

Penton had been working an existing crash site on Feb. 13, 2021 when he was hit on North Central Expressway at Walnut Hill Lane, officials said at the time.

Authorities said Penton's emergency lights were on at the time of the incident.

He was taken to Baylor Hospital, where he later died.

The 27-year-old had joined the Dallas Police Department in February 2019 and was assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division.

Penton was a stepfather to his wife's child, and the couple was expecting their first child together, DPD officials said at the time.