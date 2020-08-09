Man found fatally shot in vehicle, Dallas police say

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

DALLAS — A man died late Monday after he was found shot multiple times, according to Dallas police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartsdale Drive just after 11 p.m.

They found the man shot multiple times inside a vehicle, police said. Dallas-Fire Rescue transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man was talking to a woman inside a nearby apartment when two men approached him, officials on scene said. There was a disturbance between the men before those outside the vehicle shot the victim in the head.

The two men left in a red pickup, according to police at the scene.

The man did not have identification, officials said, so the medical examiner will try to identify him using finger prints.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.