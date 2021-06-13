Man found fatally shot in his car, Dallas police say

No suspects are in custody yet, officials said.

DALLAS — A 34-year-old man was found shot in his car early Sunday, Dallas police said. He did not survive his wounds.

Police responded shortly before 2 a.m. to a shooting call on the 1000 bock of Wilbur Street. When they arrived, they found Steven Frank Valadez inside his car. He had been shot multiple times, according to police.

First responders took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say they are unsure of a motive at this time and do not have any suspects in custody.