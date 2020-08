Neighbors told police they heard gunshots shortly before 2 a.m.

A man was found dead on a Dallas sidewalk early Tuesday after neighbors heard gunshots outside, police said.

Officers responded to the incident shortly before 2 a.m. on the 1300 block of Strickland Street, according to police, and found the man who had been shot lying on the sidewalk.

Neighbors told police they heard what police described as "random gunfire."

