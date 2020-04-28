Man found dead in front of Arlington apartment complex, police say

Investigators are asking anyone with any information to call homicide Det. Gildon Grant at 817-459-5691.

A man was found fatally shot shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday on a sidewalk in front of an Arlington apartment complex, police said.

Residents told officers they heard an argument and a single gunshot around 1 a.m. in the 800 block of North Oak Street.

The victim will be publicly identified once his next of kin are notified, according to police.

Investigators said they are still searching the area and are asking anyone with any information to call homicide Det. Gildon Grant at 817-459-5691.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can also call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.