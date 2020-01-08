Man found dead in Dallas apartment parking lot, police say

The victim was found after officers responded for a health and welfare check near the Pebble Apartments.

Dallas police are investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment parking lot early Saturday, officials say.

Just after 7 a.m., Dallas police were called to the 8300 block of Park Lane in response to a health and welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the parking lot of the Pebble Apartments. The victim was pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound.

Officers said the victim did not have any identification, so the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will attempt to identify him by fingerprint analysis.

The Dallas homicide unit is asking anyone who has information concerning this crime to contact Det. Esteban Montenegro at 214-671-3624 or email e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com. Reference case No. 134522-2020.

Crime Stoppers will also pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment for this crime. You can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.