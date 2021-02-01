Man fatally stabbed at Dallas bus stop, police say

Police are asking that anyone with any information contact Det. Phillip Wheeler at 214-671-3686.

A 49-year-old man was fatally stabbed around 3:30 p.m. on New Year's Day at a bus stop on the 6200 block of Highland Hills Drive, Dallas police said.

Jermaine Maurice Holloway had been stabbed multiple times at the bus stop. First responders took him to a local hospital, but he died from the wounds.

Police are asking that anyone with any information contact Det. Phillip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com and refer to case No. 000399-2021.