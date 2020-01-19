A man was shot and killed Saturday night while inside a Fort Worth bar, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. at La Botica bar, police said.

The victim allegedly got into an argument with another man before that man shot him and fled the scene in a car.

Responding officers found the victim lying on the floor of the bar when they got to the scene. He was taken to a local hospital, but died from his wounds, according to police.

Detectives have interviewed a person of interest in the case.

