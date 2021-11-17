Police searching for witnesses, possible suspect after man found fatally shot in South Dallas

Police say that at this time, there are no witnesses or known suspect to this offense.

DALLAS — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday evening in South Dallas, police said.

Officers responded about 6:28 p.m. to a shooting call in the 4100 block of Metropolitan Avenue, near Fair Park, police said.

They found an unknown man, approximately 20 years old, with gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and the man was pronounced dead.

Police say that at this time, there are no witnesses or known suspect to this offense. This is an ongoing investigation.