Man fatally shot in front of Westin Galleria, Dallas police say

Police said no suspects were in custody after a group of men in one vehicle shot at another in front of the Westin early Sunday.

DALLAS — A man died after being shot in front of the Westin Galleria early Sunday, Dallas police said.

Police responded to a shooting call around 2:45 a.m. at 13340 Dallas Parkway.

Witnesses told officers that a group of men fired shots from a dark-colored sedan at a white Mercedes, officials said.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound near the service road, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Both vehicles left the area, police said, and no suspects are in custody.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.