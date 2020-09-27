Man fatally shot in front of Westin Galleria, Dallas police say

DALLAS — A man died after being shot in front of the Westin Galleria early Sunday, Dallas police said.
Police responded to a shooting call around 2:45 a.m. at 13340 Dallas Parkway.
Witnesses told officers that a group of men fired shots from a dark-colored sedan at a white Mercedes, officials said.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound near the service road, police said.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Both vehicles left the area, police said, and no suspects are in custody.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
