Man fatally shot in Cedar Crest front yard, Dallas police say

DALLAS — A man was fatally shot Sunday night in a front yard in the Cedar Crest neighborhood, Dallas police said. A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection to his killing.

The fatal shooting happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of East Ninth Street.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot multiple times in the front yard. First responders took him to a local hospital, but he later died.

Detectives allege Johnny Hernandez, 25, was the shooter, and have taken him into custody. He declined to give a voluntary statement to detectives and is currently being held in the Dallas County jail on a murder charge.