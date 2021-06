The shooting happened on the city's west side.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Fort Worth, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. at the Relax Inn on the 8700 block of West Freeway Service Road.

When officers arrived, they found the man had been shot. First responders took him to a local hospital for treatment, but he was pronounced dead.

Fort Worth Police investigating a fatal shooting at the Relax Inn on the cities west side. A man is being questioned by police and is considered to be a person of interest. pic.twitter.com/h6vBKCiuJo — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) June 28, 2021