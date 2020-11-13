Man faces felony after throwing tiles from rooftop of Dallas high-rise, police say

Officers found the man damaging the building by throwing tiles from the rooftop, police said.

A 38-year-old man faces a felony charge after allegedly throwing tile from the Lake Cliff Towers Friday morning, police said. One officer sustained minor injuries from the debris that was thrown at officers.

Dallas officers responded about 5:27 a.m. to the Lake Cliff Tower Condominiums at 329 E. Colorado Blvd. in Oak Cliff. It was originally reported as a gunfire call.

Officers found the man was damaging the building by throwing tiles from the rooftop, police said.

The building is nine to 12 stories high. Officers used ballistic shields to access the building and the suspect surrendered.

The suspect was transported to jail where he will be charged with a felony of criminal mischief and assault on a public servant.