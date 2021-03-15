Man faces $1 million bond after fatal shooting at Dallas strip club

There was a verbal exchange between two men before the shooting.

DALLAS — A 43-year-old man is being held on a $1 million bond and is accused of shooting and killing a 32-year-old man outside a strip club in Dallas in March.

David McMillian, 43, faces a murder charge in the death of Gregory Chandler.

On March 15, Dallas police officers responded shortly before 3:15 a.m. to the shooting call in the parking lot of XTC strip club at 8550 N Stemmons Freeway Service Road.

An arrest warrant affidavit says that McMillian had gone into the XTC strip club with an unidentified man. McMillian and the man went inside the club and after less than two hours, they left the club and went to their vehicles, the affidavit said.

At about 3:09 a.m., Gregory Chandler drove his vehicle into the parking lot and parked his vehicle next to the unidentified man, who drove a Cadillac Escalade, the affidavit said. There was a verbal exchange between Chandler and the man.

McMillian's vehicle, a Lexus, was on the other side of the Escalade and McMillian was standing outside listening to the exchange, the affidavit said.

McMillian allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired toward Chandler, the affidavit said. McMillian then went to the front of the Escalade and shot Chandler two times in the back as Chandler tried to flee, the affidavit said.

As Chandler was running across the parking lot, the unidentified man drove the Escalade toward the exit.

McMillian's vehicle was blocked in briefly by another vehicle, then he drove his Lexus out of the parking space and toward the exit, the affidavit said.

Chandler stopped running across the parking lot and was looking to see if McMillian was still pursuing him when he dropped to the ground and died from his injuries.

Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and McMillian was pronounced dead.