Man dies after being shot multiple times, Dallas police say

Police said friends found 23-year-old Justin John Santo unresponsive in his apartment.

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating after a 23-year-old man died Thursday after being shot multiple times.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 9000 block of Markville Drive around 1:50 p.m. after friends found the man unresponsive in his apartment, police officials said.

Justin John Santo had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Police have not identified suspects or motives, officials said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no other details were immediately available.