Officers found him lying in the street, according to officials.

A man died Sunday after he was found shot, Fort Worth police said.

Officers found the man around 1:45 a.m. He had been lying in the street on the 6500 block of Normandy Road.

Police provided medical attention to the victim, who was shot in the leg, until first responders arrived to take him to a local hospital.

He did not survive his injuries, police said.