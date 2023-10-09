Man dies after stabbing at Dallas apartment complex, police say

DPD is asking anyone with information to call detective Jake Morgan at 214-425-9905 or email jakemorgan@dallaspolice.gov.

DALLAS — Dallas police say an investigation is underway after a man was found fatally stabbed inside his apartment.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were called to the apartment in the 9500 block of Brockbank Drive in Northwest Dallas in response to a stabbing at about 9:05 a.m. Thursday. Sept. 7.

DPD said that once officers arrived on scene, they located one victim, 26-year-old Alex Rodriguez, who had been stabbed.

Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded, and Rodriguez was pronounced dead inside the apartment.