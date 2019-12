A 50-year-old man was killed Friday night in far east Dallas, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call after 10 p.m. at the VIllas at La Risa apartments in the 12800 block of Jupiter Road near Interstate 635.

They found Rogelio Martinez-Garcia in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died, Dallas police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas police Det. Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.

