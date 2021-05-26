32-year-old man dies at hospital after being shot earlier this month in Dallas

Authorities said no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Harvey Deontay Hughes. Anyone information is asked to contact Dallas police.

DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public's help with a homicide investigation after a man died about a week after being shot, officials said.

Authorities said 32-year-old Harvey Deontay Hughes was shot the night of May 16 at the 10100 block of Bruton Road.

Hughes was taken to the hospital. He died from his injuries on May 25, police said.

Homicide detectives said the motive in the shooting remains unknown at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Homicide Det. Rawleigh Williams at 214-384-9824 or via email at r.williams@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case No. 085726-2021.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached anytime at 214-373-8477.