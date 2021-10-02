Man dies day after being shot in Dallas, police say

Crime Stoppers is offering up $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached anytime at 214-373-8477.

DALLAS — Detectives are asking for the public's help with an investigation into a deadly shooting that occurred earlier this week.

Dallas police responded around 12:30 p.m. Monday to a shooting call near the 2316 block of South Denley Drive. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a man who had been shot and injured.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died the next day from his injuries, according to officials. His name has not been released.

Officials said the investigation into his death is ongoing and the motive is unknown at this time. Dallas police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Jesse Rodriguez at 214-671-4095 or jesse.rodriguez2@dallascityhall.com in reference to case no. 023581-2021.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached anytime at 214-373-8477.