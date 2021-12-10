Man dies after assault on DART train in November, officials say

Damion Aciano Rodriguez, 51, died at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth on Wednesday night, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

DALLAS — A man's death this week was ruled a homicide after he reported being assaulted on a DART train last month in South Dallas, officials said.

The medical examiner ruled Rodriguez's death a homicide due to blunt force injuries to the head.

His injuries happened at DART's Lawnview Station in southeast Dallas, according to the medical examiner.

DART officials confirmed they spoke to a person on Nov. 22 who said he was assaulted two days earlier on the DART Green Line between the Hatcher and Lawnview stations. DART police interviewed Rodriguez at his home and took a report of what happened.