PLANO, Texas — A man who walked into a Plano bank Monday morning was taken into custody after he demanded money and then asked the teller to call police, authorities said.

Authorities were called to a bank robbery at about 9:45 a.m. in the 500 block of East 15th Street in Plano.

"This was a 'bank robbery' where the suspect demanded money and then told the teller to call the police and he would wait, which he did," said David Tilley a spokesman with Plano police.

"I know, sounds off, but that's what happened," he said.

Authorities haven't released the identity of the man.

