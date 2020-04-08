Man found dead at Dallas apartment complex, police say

A man was found dead shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday at a Dallas apartment complex, police said.
Officers responded to the shooting call around 5:50 a.m. for the complex on the 9800 block of Shadow Way in the North Lake Highlands neighborhood.
After searching the apartment complex for a victim, officers found a man who had died, though police did not say how. They did classify his death as a homicide, however.
The case is actively being investigated, police said, and no further details were available.