Man found dead at Dallas apartment complex, police say

Police did not say how he died.

A man was found dead shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday at a Dallas apartment complex, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting call around 5:50 a.m. for the complex on the 9800 block of Shadow Way in the North Lake Highlands neighborhood.

After searching the apartment complex for a victim, officers found a man who had died, though police did not say how. They did classify his death as a homicide, however.