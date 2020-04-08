x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Crime

Man found dead at Dallas apartment complex, police say

Police did not say how he died.
Credit: WFAA

A man was found dead shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday at a Dallas apartment complex, police said. 

Officers responded to the shooting call around 5:50 a.m. for the complex on the 9800 block of Shadow Way in the North Lake Highlands neighborhood. 

After searching the apartment complex for a victim, officers found a man who had died, though police did not say how. They did classify his death as a homicide, however.

The case is actively being investigated, police said, and no further details were available. 

Related Articles