FORT WORTH — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Fort Worth Wednesday morning.

According to Fort Worth police, they received information from authorities in Florida about a man who was continuously posting suicidal comments on social media and said he had a gun in the area. They were called to conduct a welfare check after people saw the comments.

Authorities said they traced the man's cellphone to the area of Berry Street and I-35W at about 3 a.m. Police surrounded the area, and a sergeant found the man driving a car when a chase with authorities began.

During the chase, the man's car crashed further down on East Berry Street and police returned fire. Two patrol cars were hit with bullets but no officers were harmed.

The man died in his car, but right now police aren't sure if he died as a result of the crash, police gunfire or a self-inflicted gun shot.

East and westbound Berry from I-35 to Hemphill were closed, along with the I-35 service road north and southbound, during the morning commute Wednesday causing major traffic delays.

Police haven't identified the man or his connection to Florida but said they did find multiple weapons in his possession.

