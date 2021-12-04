Man dead after being found shot in Dallas apartment, police say

A 20-year-old man died Sunday morning after he was found earlier in the day lying shot in his apartment in Dallas, police said.

Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the parking lot at the Riverwalk Apartments on Audelia Road at 10:37 a.m. and found Rquon Deshon Travis on the floor of his apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Travis to a local hospital, where he died of his wounds.

The Dallas Police Department asks for anyone with information to contact Detective Boz Rojas at 214-681-1786 or email boz.rojas@dallascityhall.com and refer to case number 062101-2021.