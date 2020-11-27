Dallas police search for suspects after man critically injured in shooting

Witnesses said they saw two men running from the area after hearing multiple gunshots, police officials said.

DALLAS — A man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and arm is in critical condition in a local hospital, Dallas police said Friday.

Officers responded to an overnight shooting in the 3100 block of Chapel Creek Drive, officials said.

Witnesses told the responding officers they heard several shots fired outside their apartment, police said.

Relatives transported the injured man to the hospital.

Two men were seen running from the area, according to police officials.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.