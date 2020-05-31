Man critically injured in shooting outside Fort Worth smoke shop, police say

The man was hit multiple times in his legs and torso during an exchange of gunfire, police said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times late Saturday in Fort Worth, officials said.

Police said a suspect had been detained as of 5 a.m. Sunday.

Officers responded to the shooting around 11:55 p.m. at 500 South Riverside Drive. Pipedream Lifestyle Accessories, a smoke shop, is listed at the same address.

The man was hit multiple times in his legs and torso during an exchange of gunfire, police said.

Officers at the scene said the victim drove himself to the hospital before first responders arrived.

Police did not provide any additional details.