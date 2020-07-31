Man critically injured in overnight shooting, Dallas police say

The 51-year-old man remains in the hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

Dallas police officers are investigating a shooting that left a person critically injured Thursday night.

Around 11 p.m., police responded to a shooting call near the 3600 block of Reese Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 51-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition as of 9:30 a.m. Friday, according to officials.

According to witnesses, they saw several people leaving the scene in a grey Dodge and a white four-door Sedan. However, those people said they did not witness the shooting.