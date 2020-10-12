Man critically injured in Fort Worth shooting, police say

A man was taken to a Fort Worth hospital in critical condition after police found him shot in between two buildings at an apartment complex on Tallow Wind Trail, police said.
Robbery may have been a motive in the shooting, police said, but the suspect fled before the police arrived. The suspect has not been located and the shooting is under investigation by the department's Homicide and Robbery units, according to police.
