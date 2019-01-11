DALLAS — A man is in critical condition after being shot Thursday night in Dallas, police say.

The shooting happened near a Taco Bell on Singleton Boulevard and North Hampton Road in West Dallas, according to authorities.

Detectives say the victim was shot after getting into an argument in a parking lot. The suspect allegedly fled after the incident.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.

