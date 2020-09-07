23-year-old man in critical condition after he was shot multiple times, Dallas police say

Officers found the man in a Pleasant Grove parking lot. He was taken to a local hospital by first responders, police said.

A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in an apartment parking lot Wednesday night, Dallas police said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 10:35 p.m. on the 9600 block of Scyene Road. They found the man in the parking lot when they arrived. He was taken to a local hospital by first responders.

Investigators don't have any suspect information but did say they had been informed the 23-year-old victim had been involved in a disturbance at a different location before he was shot.