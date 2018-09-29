DALLAS — Police have arrested and charged 38-year-old Jeremy Todd Meeks with capital murder in the stabbing death of 24-year-old Lin Wang.

Wang was stabbed at her Dallas apartment in the 7600 block of Churchill Way after she was followed home as she walked her dog the night of Sept. 21. Her roommate was also stabbed, but survived the attack.

Jeremy Todd Meeks

Dallas Police Department

Authorities released a sketch of the suspect Monday, and announced the arrest of Meeks Saturday.

A sketch of a man suspect of killling a 24-year-old woman at her North Dallas apartment on Friday.

In a statement, Dallas police said Meeks was taken into custody Friday on an unrelated burglary charge. Authorities said he then confessed on video to the stabbing after he waived his Miranda rights.

